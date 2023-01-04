Toronto police investigating after hate-related graffiti discovered in Phin Park

Toronto police are investigating after hate-related graffiti was discovered spray painted on structures in Phin Park on Jan. 1.

According to police, officers were called to the park in the Jones and Danforth avenues area, south of Chatham Avenue, on Sunday, Jan. 1, regarding graffiti on structures in the park.

Police said that sometime before Jan. 1, an unknown person spray painted hate-related graffiti on the park structures.

After consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com

In a news release on the morning of Jan. 4, police said when “suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”