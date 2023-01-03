Man and woman who allegedly threatened streetcar riders sought by police

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man and woman being sought in connection with an alleged threatening incident on a TTC streetcar.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man and a woman involved in an alleged threatening incident on a TTC streetcar travelling in East Toronto last year.

According to police, a man and a woman were aboard a westbound streetcar travelling between Greenwood station and Donlands station at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2022. Police alleged the man began harassing passengers and was seen sheathing and unsheathing a knife.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a thin build, weighing 130 pounds, with a shaved head and balding, and with written script tattooed on his right hand. He was wearing a black jacket with black hood, black and white bandana, zebra print bag, yellow pants, dark shoes.

The woman is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build, long brown hair with grey patch, and a large butterfly tattoo on left chest. She was wearing a dark jacket, dark v-neck shirt, dark pants, dark boots, white scarf with black stripes.

Police have released images of both the man and woman they are seeking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com