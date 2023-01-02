Beaches-East York politicians to host New Year’s Levee on Sunday, Jan. 8

A New Year's Levee hosted by Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road.

Beaches-East York residents are invited to meet their political representatives at a New Year’s Levee set for the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8.

The levee will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, located at 9 Dawes Rd. just south of Danforth Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents attending the levee will have the chance to meet with Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

The event is free to attend.

Those planning on attending are asked to go Erskine-Smith’s website at https://beynate.ca/new-years-levee/ to register in advance for their free ticket.