Man suffers serious but not life-threatening injuries in Danforth Avenue shooting on morning of Jan. 1

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting this morning in the Danforth and Logan avenues area left a man with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the area just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, for reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police told CP24 this morning that the shooting victim was 28 years old, and that he had been shot in the upper leg.

There is no information on suspects available at this time.

Police closed Danforth Avenue between Carlaw and Logan avenues while they investigated earlier this morning, but the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com