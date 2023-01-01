Balmy Beach’s Hair of the Dog Run welcomes 2023 with New Year’s Day events

Runners take part in the Jan. 1, 2020 version of the Hair of the Dog Run -- the last time it took place due to COVID-19 restrictions. The run is back though and will take place on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 along the Boardwalk.

Welcome to 2023! If you are looking for chance to welcome this new year with some exercise, the Hair of Dog Run in the Beach is set for today.

The Hair of the Dog Run takes place Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Boardwalk (starting and finishing by the Balmy Beach Club) and in-person registration is continuing this morning.

A long-time Beach tradition, the run is back after two consecutive years of cancellation due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Today’s run will be the 41st time the Hair of Dog event has taken place locally. The first version of the event took place in 1980. Funds raised go to support the Balmy Beach Canoe Club’s amateur paddling programs.

Area residents can take part in a three-kilometre walk (11:30 a.m. start time) or an 11km run (noon start time).

Both the walk and the run begin on the Boardwalk on the south side of the Balmy Beach Club at 360 Lake Front.

The Hair of the Dog will see running groups, sports teams, individuals and families participate.

Online registration for the 2023 version of the Hair of the Dog Run is closed, but in-person registration at the club will be available at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

For further information, please visit https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2023-hair-of-the-dog