Man sought in alleged bank robbery near Victoria Park and Danforth surrenders to police

A man being sought in connection with an alleged bank robbery in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area last month has surrendered to police.
According to police, a man attended the 51 Division station on Friday, Dec. 23 and surrendered.
In news release on Dec. 22, police had made public security camera images of a man they were seeking in connection with the investigation into the alleged bank robbery.
That incident took place on Nov. 28, and police alleged a man entered a bank, approached a teller and produced a note demanding cash. The man allegedly took a quantity of cash and then fled to a waiting taxi cab, police said.
James Arthur Finley, 34, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with robbery, and disguise with intent
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
