Residents can welcome 2023 at Hair of the Dog Run in the Beach on New Year’s Day

Runners take part in the Hair of the Dog run in this Beach Metro Community News file. The 2023 version of the run is set for Sunday, Jan. 1.

Local residents are invited to welcome 2023 by taking part in the Hair of the Dog Run along the Boardwalk in the Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1.

A long-time Beach tradition, the run is back after two consecutive years of cancellation due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We are very happy to once again bring this New Years Day tradition back to the Beach community after a two-year hiatus due to COVID,” Eleanor McIntyre, Commodore at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club, told Beach Metro Community News in an earlier story this month about the run.

This Sunday’s upcoming run will be the 41st time the Hair of Dog event has taken place locally. The first version of the event took place in 1980. Funds raised go to support the Balmy Beach Canoe Club’s amateur paddling programs.

Area residents can take part in a three-kilometre walk (11:30 a.m. start time) or an 11km run (noon start time). Both the walk and the run begin on the Boardwalk on the south side of the Balmy Beach Club at 360 Lake Front.

Sunday’s Hair of the Dog will see running groups, sports teams, individuals and families participate, followed by a hot lunch at the Balmy Beach Club.

To register for the 2023 version of the Hair of the Dog Run, and for further information, please visit https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2023-hair-of-the-dog