New Year’s Eve celebration slated for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road

December 26, 2022December 22, 2022
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance before Dec. 29.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event. The Legion is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Please call the Branch at 416-699-1353 or visit the clubroom in order to purchase tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration.