New Year’s Eve celebration slated for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance before Dec. 29.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event. The Legion is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Please call the Branch at 416-699-1353 or visit the clubroom in order to purchase tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration.