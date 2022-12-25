Lead up to Christmas Day saw numerous community events celebrated

Santa gives the thumbs up in recognition of mission accomplished delivering presents on Christmas Eve and into this morning of Christmas Day. Below this story see photos from some of the many holiday events covered by Beach Metro Community News this month. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all our readers! Photos by Adam Owen-Gill, Donna Braybrook and Alan Shackleton.

Merry Christmas to all of our Beach Metro Community News readers!

Your local newspaper has been out and about in the neighbourhoods we cover this December and late November helping residents celebrate the holiday season at a wide variety of events.

This holiday season saw the return of many events that had not taken place for a couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions. That was a nice return to what used to be considered normal at this time of year.

Chief among those events were pancake breakfasts with Santa. You can rest assured that Santa had his fill and then some of pancakes this year, all of which helped fuel him up for his travels on Christmas Eve.

Also back this season and much welcomed was Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park in the Beach.

Since today is Christmas Day, we here at Beach Metro Community News thought it would be a good idea to share some of the photos we have been taking over the past several weeks of community events.

Some of the events we covered recently included the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens park which included a visit from Santa; a Menorah lighting ceremony at Woodbine Park, and Santa breakfasts at Community Centre 55, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 9 on Dawes Road, and at the Beaches Recreation Centre.

We also covered the Santa celebration presented by local realtor Shea Warrington at her Shea Sells Boutique on Kingston Road. That event helped raise funds for the Bluffs Food Bank.

This weekend’s weather may have made this Christmas a bit of a challenge for many people and thrown a wrench or two into their plans, but we hope all our readers are able to enjoy the day and stay safe.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Remember to be kind to each other and to continue to help out and support this great East Toronto community and the people, businesses and organizations that make it such a special place.