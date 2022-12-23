Beach Hebrew Institute invites community to Menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 24

The Beach Hebrew Institute will hold a Hanukkah Menorah Candle Lighting celebration, followed by a Latke Fest, on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, at Kew Gardens park on Queen Street East. Dec. 24 marks the seventh of the eight nights of Hanukkah. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Beach Hebrew Institute will hold a Hanukkah Menorah Candle Lighting celebration on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, at Kew Gardens park.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and wil take place at the Queen Street East entrance to the park (between Lee Avenue and Waverley Road) just west of the cenotaph.

After the ceremony, participants are invited to the Beach Hebrew Institute, 109 Kenilworth Ave.) for a Latke Fest.

This year, Hanukkah takes place between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26.

The Menorah candle is lit each day of Hanukkah, and the Dec. 24 ceremony will take place on the seventh night.

The Menorah traditionally stands as a symbol of light, wisdom and divine inspiration during this dark time of the year.

For more information, please go to https://www.beachhebrewinstitute.ca/