Suspect in bank robbery at Victoria Park and Danforth avenues sought by police

Toronto police have released images of a man they are seeking in connection with a bank robbery in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area late last month.

According to police, a man entered a bank in the area on Nov. 28, approached a teller and produced a note demanding cash. The man took allegedly took a quantity of cash and then fled to a waiting taxi cab.

He is described as approximately 30 years old, five-feet, 11-inches tall, with an average build.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com