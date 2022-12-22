Advent calendar displays set up at Balmy Beach neighbourhood homes as Christmas Day approaches

This Advent calendar display was unveiled in front of a home in Balmy Beach on Dec. 9. For photos of all the home displays from Dec. 1 through to Dec. 21, please see the photos at the bottom of this story. Photos by Luanne Pucci.

Balmy Beach area residents have teamed up to create a neighbourhood Advent calendar display this month in the leadup to Christmas Day, and community members from across East Toronto are invited to check out the decorations.

Residents at participating houses in the area of Hazel Avenue and Fernwood Park Avenue have decorated their homes with a number for each of the 24 days leading into Christmas Day, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Each house involved was told what day they would be on the calendar and unveiled their number and display on that particular day.

Beach Metro Community News’ Luanne Pucci has been taking photos as the displays are unveiled each day. In this story, Beach Metro Community News includes photos of the first 21 days of the neighbourhood Advent calendar.

Community members wishing to check out the displays on the neighbourhood houses are welcome to walk the sidewalks of the area and share a little of the holiday spirt in the coming days.

The displays may prove to be a welcome distraction as Toronto and Southern Ontario is expected to start dealing with some severe weather conditions beginning this evening and continuing through Friday, Dec. 23, and on Christmas Eve.