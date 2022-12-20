Winter Solstice and Sunrise ceremonies at Children’s Peace Theatre in East York

The Children’s Peace Theatre in East York will hold a Winter Solstice celebration on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year and also symbolizes the return of the light as days begin to get progressively longer after that. Winter will officially begin on Dec. 21 at 4:48 p.m.
There will be lantern making, a potluck feast and a fire lighting at the Children’s Peace Theatre celebration. The food will be served at 6 p.m. and the fire lighting is set for 7 p.m.
On the morning of Dec. 22 there will be a Sunrise ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by a breakfast at 10 a.m.
The Children’s Peace Theatre is located at 305 Dawes Rd.
For more information on the Winter Solstice and Sunrise ceremonies, please call The Children’s Peace Theatre at 416-752-1550 or visit on Instagram at @peacetheatre
