Police release image of vehicle wanted in connection with suspicious incident in Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area

Toronto police are looking to identify this vehicle and the man who was driving it on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12.

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle they are looking for in connection with an investigation into a suspicious incident that took place in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area last week.

According to police, a man driving an SUV approached a 13-year-old girl in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Police alleged the man attempted to get the girl to enter his vehicle. She did not, and the man was last seen driving the vehicle southbound on Chine Drive.

A security camera image of the SUV being sought has now been released by police. It appears to be a small four-door SUV, possibly silver or light grey in colour.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking any residents who may have dashcam or home security camera images from the time surrounding the incident to contact them at 416-808-4100.

Anyone with information on the SUV or its driver is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com