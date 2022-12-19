Sacred Muse Concert for the Winter Solstice set for night of Dec. 20

The Sacred Muse Concert for the Winter Solstice musical meditation and journey is written and produced by Beach composer Mark Battenberg.

The Sacred Muse Concert for the Winter Solstice is set for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Saviours Anglican Church.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The musical meditation and journey is written and produced by Beach composer Mark Battenberg.

Performers taking part will include Kendra Grittani on cello; Xueao Yang on violin; and Shakuhachi flute master Debbie Danbrook.

The concert is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Those taking part in the celebration of the “longest night” are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the church’s community pantry for those in need.

St. Saviours Church is located at 43 Kimberley Ave., in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area.