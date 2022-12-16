Cram-A-Cruiser event by 55 Division set to collect non-perishable food donations at Loblaws on Leslie Street

Police in 55 Division are holding a Cram-A-Cruiser event on Saturday, Dec. 17, to help support local families in need of food donations.
Residents are being asked to help fill a police car with donations of non-perishable food items during the event which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Loblaws store at 17 Leslie St., just north of Lake Shore Boulevard East.
Donations will be distributed to those in need through the George Webster Elementary School’s “Better Together” initiative.
Non-perishable food items most needed for donation include dried and canned beans, nut butters, nuts and seeds, dried fruits, pasta, rice, other grains, and canned vegetables, fruit, soups and fish. Also needed are popcorn, granola bars, cereals, pancake mix and personal hygiene products.
Shoppers that day can bring their own donations or purchase a bag of needed items at the store.
For more information, visit the 55 Division Twitter account at https://twitter.com/TPS55Div
