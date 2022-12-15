Police warn of man attempting to lure girl into vehicle near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue

Toronto police are warning the community about a suspicious incident earlier this week in which a man in a car approached a 13-year-old girl in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.
According to police, a girl was walking south on Chine Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, when a man in a car approached her and attempted to get her to enter the vehicle. The girl did not get in and the man drove away, last seen headed south on Chine Drive.
The driver is described as having short, brown hair, and being unshaven. He was wearing a white shirt.
The vehicle is described as a white SUV with a hatchback.
Police are asking any residents in the area who have video surveillance systems at their homes or in their vehicles to call 41 Division at 416-808-4100.
Anyone with information can also contact police anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at htttps://www.222tips.com
