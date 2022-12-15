Christmas Miracles at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church to feature readings by personalities including Lloyd Robertson

Christmas Miracles: The Magic of Hope takes place at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17.

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church will hold its Christmas Miracles presentation on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17.

The live presentation, starting at 7:30 p.m., will feature seasonal stories read by a number of well-known personalities including retired CTV News Anchor Lloyd Robertson.

Other readers at the Christmas Miracles: The Magic of Hope event at the southwest Scarborough church will be CTV News Medical Correspondent Avis Favaro, Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum, and retired head of Centennial College’s Film and Broadcasting program Don Gray.

There will also be poetry reading and violin selections by Daniel Giverin.

The church’s choir, led by Randy Vancourt, and guest musicians will also perform seasonal music.

There will be refreshments and a raffle at intermission.

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church is located at 33 East Rd., in the Warden Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Along with the live event, a recording of the show will also be available for viewing online from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8. Tickets are $20 for either option, but the live event ticket numbers are limited.

Funds raised go to support the work done by the church including the Bluffs Food Bank, Toby’s Place and Dorothy’s Place.

For more ticket information, please so go to https://www.bbuc.ca/