Police seek man in connection with alleged break and enters in East Toronto

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a number of alleged break-ins in the East Toronto area.

In a news release issued on the night of Dec. 13, police said they are investigating alleged break-ins reported in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area and in the Matilda and Carroll streets area.

According to police, officers were called to the Danforth and Main area on Thursday, Dec. 8, for a reported break-in taking place. Police said a man allegedly gained entry to an underground parking garage, cut the locks off a number of storage lockers and took several items.

Also, police alleged that between July 24 and Dec. 7 of this year, they received several calls regarding alleged break-ins in the area of Matilda and Carroll streets, which is just northwest of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East. According to police, a man allegedly gained entry to an underground parking area, cut the locks off bicycles and then fled with the bikes.

Police said they are looking for Brent Prankatz, 40, of Toronto, in connection with the incidents. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on 10 counts of breaking and entering, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of failing to attend court, one count of mischief/damage to property, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of possession of a credit card obtained by crime.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build, short brown hair, and a moustache/goatee. He often wears a baseball cap and carries a large backpack, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Divsiion at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com