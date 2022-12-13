Christmas-themed concerts set for Hope United Church this weekend

Robert Ball (photo above) and Nathan Hiltz (inset photo) present a Christmas Jazz Vespers concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hope United Church. Photos: Submitted.

Hope United Church, on the northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, will be hosting two holiday concerts this coming weekend.

Robert Ball and Nathan Hiltz will present a Christmas Jazz Vespers concert at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Born in Toronto, Ball attended Claude Watson Arts Program and later studied part time at Humber College. He has travelled to and performed in more than 60 countries as a featured vocalist and headliner with Royal Caribbean International. A versatile vocalist, Hall is also a regular on the private event/corporate band scene. He has also been a part of various musical theatre workshops and readings including his Stratford Festival debut in 2020 as a principal in the Steven Page musical Here’s What It Takes.

Hiltz is a Juno winning jazz guitarist who was born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Based in Toronto since 1999, he attended Humber College and then completed a Master of Music at the University of Toronto. Hiltz studied jazz guitar with Reg Schwager, Jim Hall, and Adam Rogers. Over the course of his professional career he has played on more than 25 albums and toured extensively across Canada. Hiltiz is a mentor to many aspiring guitarists from his home teaching studio and as a part time faculty member at Humber College.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Quintingency Plan Quintet will present a concert of Christmas music and community carol sing starting at 1 p.m.

The Quintingency Plan Quintet is a group of professional musicians who come together to have fun, bring joy and lift hearts with music from all genres. Musicians in the woodwind quintet are: Jaye Marsh, flute; Elizabeth Brown, oboe; Le Lu, clarinet; Chris Buchner, french horn; and Iraj Tamadon-Nejad, bassoon.

For more information on these concerts, please go to https://www.hopeunited.ca/