Victim of fatal shooting on Saturday identified as David Petrovic, 17

The victim of a fatal shooting in the Crescent Town area on Saturday night has been identified as 17-year-old David Petrovic.

The incident took place at approximately 7:17 p.m. near an apartment building at 5 Massey Square in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area. A 16-year-old boy was also shot in the incident and is now in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived at Massey Square they found the 17-year-old teen with gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release on Sunday night.

Petrovic is Toronto’s 67th homicide victim of 2022.

Police said a suspect or suspects is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting. There is no description of the vehicle or suspect(s) at this time.

Also, there is no further information on the circumstances of the shootings.

The homicide squad and officers from 55 Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com