Carolling in the Park set for Glen Stewart Park on night of Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Salvation Army Band plays at Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. Carolling in the Park is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The annual Carolling in the Park celebration in the Beach is set for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Glen Stewart Park.

The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army Band will be playing to accompany the community members who come out to sing carols.

There will be a collection for the Salvation Army at the event.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but they are reminded to dress warmly for the weather and to bring a flashlight.

Glen Stewart Park is located north of Queen Street East, east of Glen Manor Drive and south of the wooden bridge.

For more information on tonight’s Carolling in the Park event, please call David at 416-759-9997.