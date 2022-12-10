Variety Village hosts World’s Greatest Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 11

Variety Village, on Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road, hosts its World's Greatest Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. east of Birchmount Road.

Along with holiday shopping opportunities at the event, the World’s Greatest Christmas Party also includes fun family activities, a kids’ play zone with inflatables, face painting, raffles, prizes, food and refreshments, and chance to meet with Santa Claus.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-worlds-greatest-christmas-party-at-variety-tickets-432520218617 or at the door.

Some of the local vendors taking part at the market will be Aida Beauty Co.; Albion Hills Farm; Battle Ready Bears; Candy Dish Designs; Chants Sweets Cakes and Treats; Clean Beauty and Handbags; Crafts by Caremn, Crazy D’s Sparkling Prebiotic; Flower Childs Naturals; Forces and Families; Glasshouse Greens; L.S. Furs and Leathers; Laurie’s Crafty Creations; Mel’s Skin Laundry Co.; Monine Personalized Design; Paintings by Jessica; Rayne & Ivy Essentials; Revolteur Clothing; River Rock Jewellery; Roxanne Tull Art; Sally’s Baubles and more; Scentsy; Mike Strobel, Author of Small Miracle’s Book and Signing; Stampin’ in the 6ix; Sunset Gourmet; The Child Authors; Timber Truck Designs; and more.

For more information on this Sunday’s World’s Greatest Christmas Party, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/christmasparty/