Variety Village hosts World’s Greatest Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 11

The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. east of Birchmount Road.

Along with holiday shopping opportunities at the event, the World’s Greatest Christmas Party also includes fun family activities, a kids’ play zone with inflatables, face painting, raffles, prizes, food and refreshments, and chance to meet with Santa Claus.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-worlds-greatest-christmas-party-at-variety-tickets-432520218617 or at the door.

Some of the local vendors taking part at the market will be Aida Beauty Co.; Albion Hills Farm; Battle Ready Bears; Candy Dish Designs; Chants Sweets Cakes and Treats; Clean Beauty and Handbags; Crafts by Caremn, Crazy D’s Sparkling Prebiotic; Flower Childs Naturals; Forces and Families; Glasshouse Greens; L.S. Furs and Leathers; Laurie’s Crafty Creations; Mel’s Skin Laundry Co.; Monine Personalized Design; Paintings by Jessica; Rayne & Ivy Essentials; Revolteur Clothing; River Rock Jewellery; Roxanne Tull Art; Sally’s Baubles and more; Scentsy; Mike Strobel, Author of Small Miracle’s Book and Signing; Stampin’ in the 6ix; Sunset Gourmet; The Child Authors; Timber Truck Designs; and more.

For more information on this Sunday’s World’s Greatest Christmas Party, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/christmasparty/