Pancake Breakfast with Santa slated for Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday morning

The Beaches Recreation Centre hosts a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item as a donation.

For more information, please email the Beaches Recreation Centre advisory council at springsprint@hotmail.ca