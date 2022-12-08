The Leslieville Flea’s Holiday Market set for Dec. 10 and 11 at Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre

The Leslieville Flea's Holiday Market will take place this weekend at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre on Queen Street East.

The Leslieville Flea’s Holiday Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.

The market will take place at the Jimmy Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E.

There will be 70 vendors taking part featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The market will also be a fundraiser in partnership with local realtor Desmond Brown for The Red Door Shelter which helps provides emergency shelter and support for women and their families impacted by domestic abuse, a housing crisis, or refugee issues.

The market will also be the last one put on by The Leslieville Flea co-founders Chris Roberts and Brigid Elmy. This does not mean the end of The Leslieville Flea, just their running of it.

For more info on the Leslieville Flea and the Holiday Market, please go to https://leslievilleflea.com/markets