Pancake Breakfast with Hamper set for Saturday morning at Community Centre 55

The Pancake Breakfast with Hamper takes place on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, at Community Centre 55.

As part of Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas Program, the annual Pancake Breakfast with Hamper event is returning for this year.

The breakfast, which had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The Pancake Breakfast with Hamper takes place at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St.

For more information on the breakfast and to RSVP your attendance, please call 416-691-1113 or email jade@centre55.com

For more information on Share A Christmas, please contact Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or go to https://www.centre55.com/