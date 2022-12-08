Pancake Breakfast with Hamper set for Saturday morning at Community Centre 55

As part of Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas Program, the annual Pancake Breakfast with Hamper event is returning for this year.
The breakfast, which had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
The Pancake Breakfast with Hamper takes place at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St.
For more information on the breakfast and to RSVP your attendance, please call 416-691-1113 or email jade@centre55.com
For more information on Share A Christmas, please contact Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or go to https://www.centre55.com/
