New Year’s Day Hair of the Dog Run returns to the Beach on Jan. 1, 2023

Runners start the Jan. 1, 2020, Hair of the Dog Run along the Boardwalk in front of the Balmy Beach Club. That was the last year the run took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back and ready to go on Jan. 1, 2023. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Hair of the Dog Run will return to the Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1, after two consecutive years of cancellation due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We are very happy to once again bring this New Years Day tradition back to the Beach community after a two year hiatus due to COVID,” said Eleanor McIntyre, Commodore at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club.

“This popular event brings runners and walkers from Toronto’s East End out to start the New Year off on a healthy note.”

The annual event in which area residents can take part in a three-kilometre walk (11:30 a.m. start time) or 11km run (noon start time) will begin on the Boardwalk on the south side of the Balmy Beach Club at 360 Lake Front.

This year’s run marks the 41st time the run has taken place since it began in 1980. Many of the participants share a special connection to the event as they participated in it as children and are now, as adults, bringing their own families to share in the experience.

“The atmosphere at this event is one of celebration, and we expect this year will be especially festive with the community anxious to get back to normal, including celebrating the New Year with friends and family,” said McIntyre.

She told Beach Metro Community News that the 2021 and 2022 cancellations of this event, although necessary, were disappointing. Over the past year, many residents have reached out to her inquiring about whether the event would be happening on the first day of 2023.

To their delight, this year’s event will see running groups, sports teams, individuals and families participate, followed by a hot lunch at the Balmy Beach Club.

All funds raised are used to support Balmy Beach Canoe Club’s amateur paddling programs.

To register for the 2023 version of the Hair of the Dog Run, and for further information, please visit https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2023-hair-of-the-dog