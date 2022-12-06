Man in 50s found murdered early this morning near Danforth and Greenwood avenues

Toronto police forensic investigators at 1275 Danforth Ave., just east of Greenwood Avenue, on the morning of Dec. 6. A man in his 50s was found in the building suffering from fatal injuries at approximately 2:30 a.m. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating after a man believed to be in his 50s was found dead inside a building in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The cause of the man’s death is considered to be murder and Toronto homicide detectives are investigating.

According to reports, the man was found inside a low-rise apartment building at 1275 Danforth Ave., which is just east of Greenwood Avenue. The Toronto Community Housing building is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue.

The man’s body was found at approximately 2:30 a.m. It is believed he may have been attacked somewhere to the south of the building where he was found.

Police said the man was not the victim of a shooting. However, police could not say how he had been killed at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages and no information on possible suspects or the circumstances of the man’s death have been released.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. This includes people in the area southeast of Danforth and Greenwood avenues that might have home security or dashcam footage from early this morning.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com