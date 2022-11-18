Tree lighting set for Nov. 18 at Leslie Grove Park as part of Leslieville Wanderlust events

Now in its 16th year, Leslieville Wanderlust will take place along Queen Street East between Booth Street and Vancouver Street on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
Late this afternoon and evening, Leslie Grove Park will be alive with a Christmas tree, Santa Clause, holiday activities, Dancing Santa Scavenger Hunt and live entertainment as the Leslieville BIA and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher launch the event on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Leslie Grove Park is located on the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Jones Avenue.
Local shops will also feature holiday promotions, activities and live music during Leslieville Wanderlust.
For more information, please go to https://www.visitleslieville.ca/wanderlust-22/
