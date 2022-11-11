Lest We Forget: Local Remembrance Day services set for this morning in the Beach, East York and Scarborough

The 2021 Remembrance Day service at the Kew Gardens cenotaph in the Beach. Photo: Beach Metro News file photo.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned for locations in the Beach, East York and southwest Scarborough this morning (Friday, Nov. 11).

The Beach ceremony takes place at the Kew Gardens cenotaph on Queen Street East opposite Bellefair Avenue.

It begins with a parade of veterans from Corpus Christi Church on Lockwood Road at 10:30 a.m. to Kew Gardens. The official ceremony at the cenotaph starts at 10:55 a.m.

In East York, the ceremony takes place at the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave., starting at 10:45 a.m.

Southwest Scarborough residents can observe Remembrance Day at the Scarborough Cenotaph, at Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The sacrifices made by Canadians during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, peacekeeping missions and other conflicts are honoured at Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day is held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, as that is when the Armistice was declared to mark the end of the First World War which took place from 1914-1918 and killed more than 60,000 Canadian soldiers.