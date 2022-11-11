BrahmsFest concert set for Kingston Road United Church on night of Nov. 11

A BrahmsFest concert on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11 will feature performances by six artists celebrating the music of Johannes Brahms. The concert takes place at Kingston Road United Church starting at 7:30 p.m.

A BrahmsFest concert presented by the JOM Collective will take place at Kingston Road United Church on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.

The program will feature six artists celebrating the music of Johannes Brahms.

The JoM Collective is a Toronto-based organization that brings together spirited musicians and performers to communicate their craft, collaborate, and thrive within a vibrant artistic community.

The Brahmsfest concert will be part of The OPUS Series, established as the regular performance platform of The JoM Collective, supported by its parent organization, The Joy of Music, Inc., a registered charity established by Board Chair and Beach resident Mary Gore.

The Nov. 11 Brahmsfest concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 online in advance and $30 at the door.

To order tickets online, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brahmsfest-tickets-448699360867

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.