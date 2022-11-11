BrahmsFest concert set for Kingston Road United Church on night of Nov. 11

A BrahmsFest concert presented by the JOM Collective will take place at Kingston Road United Church on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.
The program will feature six artists celebrating the music of Johannes Brahms.
The JoM Collective is a Toronto-based organization that brings together spirited musicians and performers to communicate their craft, collaborate, and thrive within a vibrant artistic community.
The Brahmsfest concert will be part of The OPUS Series, established as the regular performance platform of The JoM Collective, supported by its parent organization, The Joy of Music, Inc., a registered charity established by Board Chair and Beach resident Mary Gore.
The Nov. 11 Brahmsfest concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 online in advance and $30 at the door.
To order tickets online, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brahmsfest-tickets-448699360867
Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!