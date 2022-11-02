Beach Photo Club exhibit runs through November at Guildwood’s Clark Centre for the Arts

The Beach Photo Club has an exhibit opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Clark Centre for the Arts in Scarborough.
Celebrating its 26th season, the Beach Photo Club’s show will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 at the centre which is located on the grounds of the Guild Park and Gardens on Guildwood Parkway.
The show is titled The Eclectic Eye and will feature 56 images by members of the club.
The works on display will reflect the artists’ diverse interpretations of nature, culture, and the human condition using various photographic techniques, including intentional camera movement, and composite images amongst others.
Seventeen members fo the club are participating in this month’s exhibit.
The Clark Centre for the Arts is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
An Artists’ Reception for the exhibit will take place on Saturday, Nov 5, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information on the show and the Beach Photo Club, please go to https://www.beachphotoclub.com/default.aspx
