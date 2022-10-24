Nancy Crawford returned as Toronto Catholic School Board trustee for Scarborough Southwest

Nancy Crawford has been re-elected as the trustee for the Tor onto Catholic District School Board in Scarborough Southwest.

Nancy Crawford has been re-elected as the trustee for the Tor onto Catholic District School Board in Scarborough Southwest in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Crawford recorded approximately 75 per cent of the votes, easily beating her only challenger Grazia Cubellis.

Crawford was first as elected as the TCDSB trustee for the area in 2010.

She has served on numerous Board committees and chaired several. Crawford also served as Vice Chair of the TCDSB at two different times.