Michelle Aarts re-elected as the Toronto District School Board trustee for Beaches-East York

Incumbent trustee Michelle Aarts has been re-elected to the Toronto District School Board in Beaches-East York in Toronto’s municipal election on the night of Monday, Oct. 24.

With the majority of polls reported in, Aarts had 12,297 votes (61.83 per cent), followed by challengers Chris Jones with 4,972 votes (25 per cent) and Sanjai Kumar with 2,619 votes (13.1) per cent.

Aarts was first elected as trustee in the TDSB’s Ward 16 Beaches-East York in 2018.