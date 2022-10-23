Deja Views: Scarborough Road and Queen Street East area memory

Carole Cowan sent in the photo above of this house built by her great grandfather in the late 1800s in the Scarborough Road and Queen Street East area. Inset photo shows what the house now looks like.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Thank you Carole Cowan for sending this amazing archival photograph (above) of a house that your great grandfather, Mr. Davis, built in the late 1800s.

This image is at least 100 years old and the location is close to the intersection of Scarborough Road and Queen Street East.

Do you have an old photograph of a house in the Beach you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me: gdvandyke61@gmail.com.