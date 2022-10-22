Toronto Votes 2022: UPDATE – Trustee election in Ward 4 – Toronto Est of Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir declared void

The Ward 4 - Toronto Est of the Conseil scolaire catholique Mon Avenir (French Catholic school board) trustee election was declared void by the City of Toronto on Oct. 22 -- just two days before Election Day.

Yesterday, the city had issued a news release that one of the three candidates had been ruled ineligible, while Beach Metro Community News said a second candidate had withdrawn his candidacy.

Saturday’s news release from the city said the Ward 4 – Toronto Est election “is void after determining that an additional candidate is not eligible to hold office. The election for that office will not take place on October 24 and a by-election will be held instead. The Clerk’s decision is based on new information obtained Friday evening (October 21, 2022).”

