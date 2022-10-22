Toronto Votes 2022: UPDATE – Trustee election in Ward 4 – Toronto Est of Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir declared void

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of Toronto announced that the trustee election for Ward 4 – Toronto Est of Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir is void.
Yesterday, the city had issued a news release that one of the three candidates had been ruled ineligible, while Beach Metro Community News said a second candidate had withdrawn his candidacy.
Saturday’s news release from the city said the Ward 4 – Toronto Est election “is void after determining that an additional candidate is not eligible to hold office. The election for that office will not take place on October 24 and a by-election will be held instead. The Clerk’s decision is based on new information obtained Friday evening (October 21, 2022).”
Please see Beach Metro Community News’ story from Friday, Oct. 21, for more information on the candidates in this race: https://beachmetro.com/2022/10/21/toronto-votes-2022-one-candidate-disqualified-a-second-is-withdrawing-from-the-campaign-in-ward-4-election-for-french-catholic-school-board/
