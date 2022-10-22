Diwali celebrations set for Gerrard India Bazaar on Saturday evening

The Gerrard India Bazaar BIA's Diwali Festival celebrations will take place on the night of Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Gerrard India Bazaar BIA holds its annual Diwali Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, night.

It takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Gerrard Street East, between Coxwell and Greenwood avenues, with much of the action being centred in the area of Ashdale Avenue.

Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights in the Hindu religion. It marks the return of the Hindu god Lord Ram to northern India after he defeated Ravana, the king of Lanka. It is known as the victory of light over darkness as millions of lamps were lit for Lord Ram on his return. Diwali is also associated with Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Many believe that Lakshmi sends her blessings to the homes of those that are clean and full of light.

This Saturday’s celebration hosted by the Gerrard India Bazaar will feature a DJ, sparklers, light displays, dancing, food treats, and a sidewalk sale from the local merchants along Gerrard Street East.

The Diwali celebrations are free to attend, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, please visit the Gerrard India Bazaar’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gerrardindiabazaar