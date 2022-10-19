Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Trustee candidate Salah Rawdat profile

Salah Rawdat is running for Trustee in Ward 4 - Toronto Est of the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

SALAH RAWDAT – Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir candidate for Trustee

I am currently seeking to serve the students, parents, and faculty of the MonAvenir Est (Ward 4) school board.

My goal is to create an environment that fosters mental, physical, and spiritual health so students can not only learn the French language and culture but also grow in the Catholic faith.

I would be lying to my future constituents if I said this is an easy task; the Catholic Church is currently under intense scrutiny. It is critical that we, as a community, set a strong example for our youth by meeting these challenges head on with truth. Through the lens of quality Catholic education, we can teach our children to address and understand the mistakes of the past while at the same time keeping the faith.

In terms of education, I graduated from the St. Michael’s College at UofT with a BSc in Psychology. I also served as an elected official for the University of Toronto Students Union, representing over 38,000 students and allocating budgets of over $2,000,000. After, I graduated with an MBA from the Rotman School of Management. The knowledge I gained during these years will be crucial in addressing the needs of our community today.

Professionally, I have worked as an instructor for international students of all ages who speak English as a second language. I have also helped the biggest companies in the world to understand the needs of their customers and build solutions that address these needs.

My wife and I, both products of Toronto Catholic schools, have been blessed with our son Rafael who is honestly the inspiration for my candidacy. We are currently fulfilling our baptismal promises to raise him in the faith and educating him in bilingualism.

See my website at https://voterawdat.ca/

I can also be contacted by email at srawdat@voterawdat.ca

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee in Ward 4 – Toronto Est is Paul Wilson. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.