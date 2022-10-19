Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Trustee candidate Daniel Martin profile

Daniel Martin is running for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Ward 4- Toronto Est Trustee position in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

DANIEL MARTIN – Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir candidate for Trustee

Bonjour, mon nom est Daniel Martin et j’aimerais être votre membre du Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Ward 4 – Toronto Est.

As a French Canadian and Quebecer who settled in Toronto 21 years ago, I believe there is value in an all-French language education within Toronto and Ontario.

I’m eager and motivated to support the students by continuing to build on the foundation laid by the former Trustees. I look forward to engaging with teachers and parents to really understand the challenges and opportunities within our ward.

I believe we need to protect the interests of the students and ensure that resources are allocated in a responsible and prioritized way. I am ready to promote and represent the best interests of the students, thus supporting our future generations to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

Learning a second language has provided me with great opportunities so I know students who learn and master a second language will benefit personally and professionally. I am confident that my business skills and experience gained from working for multinational automotive corporations will provide a new and valuable perspective as a Trustee.

Thank you for your support and I look forward to serving as your next Trustee. For more about me and to start a conversation please email me at dmartintrustee@hotmail.com.

Merci!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 4 – Toronto Est Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee in Ward 4 – Toronto Est is Paul Wilson. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.