Kingston Road Village Concert series begins Friday, Oct. 21, with Welcome to the Cabaret

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series opens its season this Friday night with Welcome to the Cabaret featuring mezzo soprano Reilly Nelson. Also performing will be Kevin Ahfat, on piano/organ, and John Lettieri, accordion. Photo: Submitted.

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series for 2022/2023 begins this Friday night.

All of the concerts will take place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

Concerts scheduled for this season are Welcome to the Cabaret on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Sultans of String Christmas Caravan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.; Side by Side – Winter Bach #1 on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023; and Side by Side – Winter Bach #2 on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for all concerts are $35, and they are $40 at the door.

Children under 12 are admitted free.

Those attending concerts should know that food bank donations are always gratefully accepted.

The season opening concert, Welcome to the Cabaret, features Reilly Nelson, mezzo soprano, Kevin Ahfat, piano/organ and John Lettieri, accordion.

Drinks will be served and those attending (who are of legal age) can relax with a cocktail while Reilly offers songs made famous by Vera Lynn and Molly Drake, subversive refrains by Kurt Weill, the contemporary wit of William Bolcom and some ever-popular Neapolitan airs.

In December, the Kingston Road Village Concert Series is thrilled to welcome back the Sultans of String Christmas Caravan.

The Sultans of String preformed a memorable 2019 Christmas concert at Kingston Road United.

“If you are planning just one Christmas concert for this year’s holiday, then this is the one,” said the organizers.

The Side by Side – Winter Bach #1 concert in January features Toronto Symphony musicians performing side-by-side with their University of Toronto music students.

TSO principal cellist Joe Johnson plays the C.P.E. Bach concerto in A minor and violin soloist Mark Fewer leads the orchestra in J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suite no. 3.

The Side by Side – Winter Bach #2 concert in March features the Double Violin Concerto of J.S. Bach performed by extraordinary violinist Fewer, and J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suite no. 1.

To order tickets for the concerts or for more information, please go to https://www.kruc.ca/concert-series