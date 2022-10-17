Openings photo exhibit presented by f8 Collective begins this week at Artscape Youngplace

The f8 Photography Collective's Opening's exhibit begins this week.

The locally based f8 Photography Collective (‘f8’) celebrates its 14th year of creating contemporary photography, with an exhibition in Toronto’s West Queen West area that opens this week.

The show, Openings, will take place at Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw St., from Oct. 18 to 31.

f8 members Maureen Littlewood, Catherine MacKinnon, Rod Trider, John Wallace are participating with guest artists Lily Markovic, Colleen Pollack, Anthony Schatzky and Jonathan Ward.

The members are looking forward to the in-person Openings exhibition. The name Openings suggests transition between environments and states.

Each of the eight photographers taking part has a unique perspective so visitors will see images with a diverse interpretation, subject matter, or representation.

Images could be architectural. They could be from nature – a flower unfurling, a break in the clouds, a crack in the ice, the beak of a bird call. They could show how we emerge from pandemic lockdown to enjoy a street scene or recreation, and how our lives may have changed.

Everyone is invited to the F8 exhibit which takes place in the second-floor hallway gallery at Artscape Youngplace.

Exhibit hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Visiting hours will be extended when the artists are in attendance. The artists will be present Oct 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Oct 22, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Oct 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Oct 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.

For further details on the Openings exhibit, please contact John Wallace at ziggydoodle9815@gmail.com

The f8 Photography Collective can also be accessed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/f8photographycollective or on the website at https://www.f8photographycollective.com/