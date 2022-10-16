Queen Street East to be fully closed between Woodbine and Beech for Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 16

Runners reach the turnaround point at Maclean Avenue and Queen Street East in the 2019 Toronto Waterfront Marathon. The 2022 version of the marathon takes place on Sunday, Oct. 16, and there will be a number of road closures impacting East Toronto as a result. Beach Metro Community News file photo by Susan Legge.

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon is back for the first time since 2019, and for Beach residents that will mean a closure of Queen Street East for a good portion of Sunday, Oct. 16.

Between Woodbine and Beech avenues, Queen Street East will be fully closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as marathon runners make their way to the far east end of the race route and back during the Oct. 16 run.

Other East Toronto full road closures for Sunday’s marathon will be Woodbine Avenue (between Queen Street East and Lake Shore Boulevard East from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.); and Lake Shore Boulevard East (between Woodbine Avenue and Carlaw Avenue between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Carlaw Avenue (between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.); and Eastern Avenue (from Carlaw Avenue heading west to Jarvis Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon did not take place in the fall of 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 31st annual version of the waterfront marathon and thousands of runners are expected to take part.

It has traditionally run a route taking it through East Toronto and the Beach, with the eastern turn-around point of the run usually being at Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue.

Local residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners as they make their way through our neighbourhoods.

For more information of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, please go to https://www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com/