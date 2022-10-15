Toronto Votes 2022: Council candidates’ meeting for Ward 19 Beaches-East York set for Sunday, Oct. 16, at Kingston Road United Church

A Council candidates' meeting for Ward 19 Beaches-East York will take place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro Community News and Community Centre 55 will host a meeting for Toronto Council candidates running in Ward 19 Beaches-East York.

The candidates’ meeting will take place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Moderator of the meeting will be Alan Carter from Global News.

Running for the Councillor seat in Ward 19 Beaches-East York are Sébastien Auger, Brad Bradford, Donna Braniff, Frank Marra, Adam Smith, Steven Thompson and Jennie Worden.

Beach Metro Community News is hoping to provide a stream of the meeting through our Facebook page on Sunday night. Please go to our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachMetroNews/ for more information about this on Sunday.

For a full list of candidates running for Toronto Council, and school boards in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/08/19/final-list-of-candidates-running-for-council-and-school-board-in-beaches-east-york-scarborough-southwest-and-toronto-danforth-in-2022-election/

Profiles of candidates can also be found by searching Toronto Votes 2022 on the Beach Metro Community News website at https://beachmetro.com/

Please also remember to vote on Election Day, which is Monday, Oct. 24.