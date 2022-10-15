Toronto Votes 2022: Council candidates’ meeting for Ward 19 Beaches-East York set for Sunday, Oct. 16, at Kingston Road United Church

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro Community News and Community Centre 55 will host a meeting for Toronto Council candidates running in Ward 19 Beaches-East York.
The candidates’ meeting will take place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Moderator of the meeting will be Alan Carter from Global News.
Running for the Councillor seat in Ward 19 Beaches-East York are Sébastien Auger, Brad Bradford, Donna Braniff, Frank Marra, Adam Smith, Steven Thompson and Jennie Worden.
Beach Metro Community News is hoping to provide a stream of the meeting through our Facebook page on Sunday night. Please go to our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachMetroNews/ for more information about this on Sunday.
For a full list of candidates running for Toronto Council, and school boards in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/08/19/final-list-of-candidates-running-for-council-and-school-board-in-beaches-east-york-scarborough-southwest-and-toronto-danforth-in-2022-election/
Profiles of candidates can also be found by searching Toronto Votes 2022 on the Beach Metro Community News website at https://beachmetro.com/
Please also remember to vote on Election Day, which is Monday, Oct. 24.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!