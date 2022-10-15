Police concerned for safety of missing woman, 79, last seen near Danforth and Broadview

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 79-year-old woman last seen in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area yesterday.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Selina Smith, 79, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14.
She is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a slim build, and a brown shoulder length wig. She was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, pink and white baseball cap, black and blue jacket, dark leggings, and white and grey shoes with pink laces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!