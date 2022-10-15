Police concerned for safety of missing woman, 79, last seen near Danforth and Broadview

Selina Smith, 79, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14., in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area.

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 79-year-old woman last seen in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area yesterday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Selina Smith, 79, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14.

She is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a slim build, and a brown shoulder length wig. She was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, pink and white baseball cap, black and blue jacket, dark leggings, and white and grey shoes with pink laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com