Toronto Votes 2022: Final chance to vote at an advance poll is Friday, Oct. 14

Advance polls will be open for their final day on Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for local voters. The next chance to vote in the Toronto municipal election, after today, will be on Monday, Oct. 24, which is Election Day.

Voters in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth will have their final chance to cast a ballot at an advance poll today, Friday, Oct. 14.

Advance polls for the Toronto municipal election opened up on Friday, Oct. 7, and continued through until today. The advance polls today will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the advance polls end today, the next and final chance to vote will be on Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24.

Each of the city’s 25 wards will have two advance polling stations open today.

In Beaches-East York, the advance polls are located at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.; and at the Secord Community Centre, 91 Barrington Ave.

In Scarborough Southwest, the advance polls are located at the Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.; and the Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St.

In Toronto-Danforth, the advance polls are located at the East York Community Centre, 1081 1/2 Pape Ave,; and the Matty Eckler Recreation Centre, 953 Gerrard St. E.

For more information on how you can vote in Toronto’s October municipal election, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/voter-information/