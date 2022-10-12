Toronto Votes 2022: Beaches-East York Councillor candidate meetings slated for Oct. 14 and Oct. 16

Councillor candidates meetings for Ward 19 Beaches-East York are planned for the nights of Friday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 16.

A pair of Councillor candidates meetings for Ward 19 Beaches-East York are planned for this coming weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Danforth East Community Association (DECA) hosts a meeting at Hope United Church, northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, starting at 7 p.m.

Fahreen Ladak (DECA Chair) and Betty Zou (DECA board member) will be moderating the meeting. Questions will come from the community in advance and from the audience in the final part of the meeting. Please email your questions to info@deca.to

The meeting will end at 8:30 p.m. and there will be refreshments in the auditorium for people to enjoy. Those attending are welcome to stay and mingle after the meeting

We will have childcare available — we have a small team of volunteers supervising children’s activities in the auditorium for the duration of the meeting. People should reserve their spot by emailing info@deca.to

The organizers are planning to livestream and live caption (through CART) the Oct. 14 meeting. Here is the Zoom link for the meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88492825270

Please go to Facebook at https://fb.me/e/35wlNGXBo for more information.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro Community News and Community Centre 55 host a meeting at Kingston Road United Church.

It starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Alan Carter of Global News.

Plans are also in the works to livestream this meeting, and more details will be provided once they have been finalized.

Send questions you would like asked at the Oct. 16 meeting to Beach Metro Community News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com

Running for the Councillor seat in Ward 19 Beaches-East York are Sébastien Auger, Brad Bradford, Donna Braniff, Frank Marra, Adam Smith, Steven Thompson and Jennie Worden.

For a full list of candidates running for Toronto Council, and school boards in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/08/19/final-list-of-candidates-running-for-council-and-school-board-in-beaches-east-york-scarborough-southwest-and-toronto-danforth-in-2022-election/

Profiles of candidates can also be found by searching Toronto Votes 2022 on our website at https://beachmetro.com/