UPDATE: Man, 22, faces numerous charges after alleged hit-and-run, assaults and indecent act in Danforth and Jones incident

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an incident that started in the Danforth and Jones avenues area on the night of Monday, Oct. 10.

According to a news release issued by Toronto police on the morning of Oct. 11, a man driving a car westbound on Danforth Avenue collided with an eastbound Hyundai at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Police alleged the driver of the westbound blue BMW fled the area on foot, leaving his passenger behind in the vehicle.

The man fled on foot to the area of Seymour and Shudell avenues, south of the Danforth, when he allegedly punched a man who taking his children out of a parked car. Police allege the fleeing man then grabbed one of the children and damaged a car.

Neighbours in the area and an off-duty police officer heard the children scream and offered assistance, police said in the news release.

As the neighbours approached, police said the man allegedly dropped his pants, exposed himself and performed an indecent act. The man then ran away pursued by neighbours and the off-duty police office, the news release said. A struggle ensued as the off-duty officer and the neighbours attempted to subdue the man, police alleged.

An on-duty police officer responding to the incident then used a conductive energy weapon to allow the man to be taken into custody, the news release said.

A number of people were injured in the incident, police said.

The passenger of the blue BMW, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound Hyundai, a 39-year-old man, suffered serious, life-altering injuries.

The man punched while with his children was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His children were not injured in the incident.

Both the responding on-duty police officer and the off-duty police officer involved in the arrest were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Atif Khan, 29, of Mississauga, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm; failure to stop at the scene of an accident; impaired operations causing bodily harm; assault causing bodily harm; assault, mischief to a vehicle; indecent act; aggravated assault of a peace officer; and assault with intent to resist arrest.

In this morning’s news release, police thanked the community members for their help during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com