Police officers injured in arrest of man in connection with hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue

Two Toronto police officers were reportedly injured as they attempted to arrest a man in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue Monday night.
A vehicle travelling eastbound on Danforth Avenue crossed over into oncoming traffic at Jones Avenue and struck a westbound vehicle head-on at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The driver of the westbound vehicle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the eastbound vehicle reportedly fled the scene on foot but was confronted by police officers a short time later.
In attempting to arrest the man, two police officers were injured. One of them had minor injuries and the other suffered a broken arm, according to CityNews.
The man who fled the scene and was arrested also suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time whether those injuries were a result of the crash or the arrest.
A citizen also reportedly helped police restrain the man as he was being arrested.
The arrested man is believed to be in his 20s.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
