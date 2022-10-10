Toronto Votes 2022: Residents can give thanks and vote at an advance poll this Thanksgiving Day

Advance polls for Ward 19 Beaches-East York are open at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Williamson Road today (Thanksgiving Day) through to Friday, Oct. 14. The other advance polling station in Ward 19 is at the Secord Community Centre on Barrington Avenue.

Advance polls for the Toronto municipal election are open this holiday Thanksgiving Day (Monday, Oct. 10) for local voters to cast a ballot.

The city’s advance polls opened up on Friday, Oct. 7, and will continue to be open through until Friday, Oct. 14, from the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The decision to have the advance polls open during the Thanksgiving long weekend and on today’s statutory holiday was made in an effort to to help give voting opportunities to post-secondary students who are home for the holiday.

After the advance polls end this Friday, the next day to vote is Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24.

Each of the city’s 25 wards will have two advance polling stations open.

In Beaches-East York, the advance polls are located at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.; and at the Secord Community Centre, 91 Barrington Ave.

In Scarborough Southwest, the advance polls are located at the Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.; and the Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St.

In Toronto-Danforth, the advance polls are located at the East York Community Centre, 1081 1/2 Pape Ave,; and the Matty Eckler Recreation Centre, 953 Gerrard St. E.

For a list of candidates running in the Toronto election in areas covered by Beach Metro Community News, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/08/19/final-list-of-candidates-running-for-council-and-school-board-in-beaches-east-york-scarborough-southwest-and-toronto-danforth-in-2022-election/

For more information on how you can vote in Toronto’s October municipal election, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/voter-information/