Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 18 (Scarborough Southwest) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Robert McDermott profile

Robert McDermott is running for Trustee in Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

ROBERT McDERMOTT – Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest Toronto District School Board candidate for Trustee

As a candidate for public school trustee in the upcoming municipal election in Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest I would like thank Beach Metro Community News for giving me the opportunity to share the issues that parents, teachers and residents in the ward have said need to be addressed.

As a long-time resident and community activist, I have seen many children going to school hungry, predominantly from poor or low-income families. I have always been a strong supporter of a Universal Healthy Food Program in our schools. This program could be funded equally between the city and province or possibly corporate sponsorship.

With the increase in food prices and inflation at a 40 year high, more and more families are finding it more difficult to feed their children. Every student needs a nutritious meal to start their day. I would go one step further and say that there should be a National Healthy Food Program for students across the country. Canada is the only G7 country without a national school food program.

The other issues I will be addressing are: funding for education, including extra curricular programs, standardized testing, teacher shortages, school safety, technology and the drop out rate

I have been serving Scarborough for more than 25 years as a realtor. I grew up and attended school in Scarborough and am a former member of the Advisory Committee on Continuing Education at Centennial College.

I look forward to serving you as your local public school board trustee and thank you for your support.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest of the Toronto District School Board who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee for the Toronto District School Board’s Ward 18 are Malika Ghous, Naser Kaid, Sonny Mir and Daniel Pan . We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.